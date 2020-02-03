Babasaheb Ambedkar Wanted ‘Dalitstan’, Says Goa Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar

Manohar Ajgaonkar (Photo Credits: Facebook/Manohar Ajgaonkar/File)

Panaji, February 3: B.R. Ambedkar had backed the idea of a 'Dalitstan' for Dalits but India has remained united, Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told the Legislative Assembly on Monday. Ajgaonkar was speaking during a motion moved by a ruling MLA during the first day of the Assembly Budget session, to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"You know Pakistan, when it was created, all Muslims went there. It became a Muslim state. Hindustan is not a Muslim or Hindu state. Some people say it will become a Hindu state. When you say Hindus, it includes all communities, Catholic, Hindus, Muslims, Dalits," Ajgaonkar said. Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar Sparks Controversy, Calls Migrant Labourers 'Ghatis'.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that there will be another Dalitstan for Dalits. But we are all together," Ajgaonkar also said. The Deputy Chief Minister is the only MLA belonging to the Scheduled Castes in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Backing the CAA, Ajgaonkar also said, that Modi would never think of "snatching away anybody's citizenship," while urging members of the minority community to see reason vis-a-vis the amended CAA which he said was aimed at conferring citizenship. "Catholics and Muslims have woken up these days. Grand meetings are being held everywhere. What has been done to you all? This country is one. No community needs to worry," Ajgaonkar said.