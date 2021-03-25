Guwahati, March 25: Banendra Kumar Mushahary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2021, sparked a controversy over his 'beef is national dish' remark. Mushahary is contesting the polls in Assam from the Gauripur constituency. An FIR was filed against the leader for his comment during an election campaign in the northeastern state. According to reports, the Election Commission (EC) has filed an FIR against Mushahary at the Gauripur Police Station in Dhubri district. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 1 Polls.

During his assembly election campaign in a minority-dominated, Mushahary had reportedly said that 'beef' is India’s 'national dish'. Terming beef as an international dish, he claimed that cannot be banned in Assam or anywhere in the country. Reports quote Mushahary saying, “How can anyone try to ban beef? It is the National Dish of India". After his comments, protests were reportedly held against Mushahary in the Dhubri district of Assam. Assam Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: Parties That Won Polls in The Northeastern State And Chief Ministers Over The Years.

The leader, who joined the BJP on December 29, 2020, made this comment while trying to woo the support of the minority voters. A report by moneycontrol stated that members of Purbanchal Hindu Oikya Mancha filed an FIR against Mushahary over the comments at the Dispur Police Station near Guwahati. It also demanded immediate action against him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).