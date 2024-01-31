Malda, January 31: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that a countrywide caste census would be conducted if the party comes to power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While addressing a rally as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in West Bengal's Malda district, Gandhi accused the RSS and the BJP of propagating hatred and violence. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Asserts Mahagathbandhan Will Fight for Social Justice in Bihar, Don’t Require CM Nitish Kumar (Watch Video)

"We want social justice. After we come to power at the Centre, we will conduct a countrywide caste census to find out the number of Dalits and people from other backward communities," he said. Rahul Gandhi ‘Biggest Star Campaigner’ for BJP, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Watch Video)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Accusing the BJP and RSS of propagating hatred and violence, Gandhi underscored the essence of the yatra, stating, "The word 'nyay' (justice) has been attached to the yatra because injustice prevails across the country."