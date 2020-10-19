Patna, October 19: Campaigning is in full swing in Bihar where assembly elections will be held in three phases starting October 28. Candidates are turning every stone to woo the electorate. In Gaya Town assembly constituency, Rashtriya Ulema Council candidate Mohammad Pervez Mansuri rode a buffalo for campaigning. He was soon arrested and later released on bail. He has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and for violating COVID-19 guidelines. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Mansuri was seen riding a buffalo in his area on Monday. A group of supporters also accompanied him. Police arrested Mansuri when he reached Swarajpuri Road. Cops arrested Mansuri after an FIR was lodged with the Civil Lines police station. "It was a flagrant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police will investigate and proceed accordingly," Gaya's Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra told Hindustan Times.

Speaking of his motive, Manuri said that by riding buffalo he wanted to show a mirror to politicians as Gaya is one of the dirtiest cities in Bihar. According to Mansuri, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Prem Kumar who has been MLA for 30 years from Gaya Town and Congress leader Mohan Srivastava who also has been the deputy mayor of Gaya for 15 years couldn't bring Gaya Town on the path of development.

