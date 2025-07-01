International Chicken Wings Day is celebrated every year on July 1, honouring one of the most loved and versatile comfort foods in the world. Chicken wings, once considered a less desirable cut, have now become a global culinary sensation. Whether deep-fried, grilled, baked, or smoked, wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces and spices to create endless flavour combinations. From game-day snacks to party platters, they’ve secured a permanent place in popular food culture, with food festivals and restaurant specials marking the occasion in many countries. Around the world, chicken wings have been adapted into unique local flavours, offering an exciting variety to food lovers. As you observe International Chicken Wings Day 2025, we bring you delicious recipes that you can prepare at home. Easy Homemade Sushi Recipes To Celebrate the Beloved Japanese Dish.

Buffalo Wings (USA): Originating in Buffalo, New York, these are crispy fried wings tossed in a spicy vinegar-based cayenne pepper hot sauce and butter. Often served with celery and blue cheese dip. Matcha Recipes: How to Make Delicious Matcha Drinks at Home?

Watch Recipe Video of Buffalo Wings:

Korean Fried Chicken Wings (South Korea): Known for their ultra-crispy texture and double-frying technique, these wings are coated in a sweet, spicy, and sticky gochujang-based glaze.

Watch Recipe Video of Korean Fried Chicken Wings:

Jamaican Jerk Wings (Jamaica): Infused with a fiery blend of Scotch bonnet peppers, allspice, and herbs, jerk wings are smoky, spicy, and packed with island flavour.

Watch Recipe Video of Jamaican Jerk Wings:

Peri-Peri Wings (Portugal/South Africa): Marinated in a vibrant mix of African bird’s eye chili, lemon, garlic, and herbs, peri-peri wings are tangy, spicy, and deeply flavourful.

Watch Recipe Video of Peri-Peri Wings:

Tebasaki Wings (Japan): These Nagoya-style wings are seasoned with a peppery soy-based glaze and sesame seeds, offering a perfect balance of salty, sweet, and umami.

Watch Recipe Video of Tebasaki Wings:

Each style reflects the culture and spice palette of its region, making chicken wings a delicious journey across continents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).