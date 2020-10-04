Patna, October 4: Days Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in presence of state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal in Delhi. According to reports, she is likely to contest from Amarpur of Jamui assembly constituencies. Shreyasi Singh is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijaya Singh. Her father died in 2010. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Shreyasi’s mother Putul Singh contested from Banka parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha bye-election which was held in 2010 as an Independent candidate. However, she lost to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

Tweet by ANI:

Shooter Shreyasi Singh (in file photo) to join BJP today. She is the daughter of former union minister late Digvijay Singh. pic.twitter.com/mrP3QIoqAC — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Earlier, rumours were rife that Shreyasi and her mother would join the RJD. Notably, Shreyasi’s father was a close friend of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar but later both the leaders parted ways. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Opinion Poll: BJP-JD(U)+ Likely to Win 151 Seats, Mahagathbandhan May Retain 74, Predicts IANS C-Voter Survey.

Shreyasi won the silver medal in the singles double trap event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She won the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon in the Double trap team event, along with Shagun Chowdhary and Varsha Varma. She won a gold medal in the Shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. For her achievements in the sports field, Shreyasi was awarded Arjuna Award in 2018.

