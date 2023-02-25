Nava Raipur, February 25: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the BJP government on Saturday, accusing it of "fuelling the fire of hatred" and "viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals". She urged the Congress workers to tackle the current regime with vigour and reach out to people to convey the party's message.

Addressing the party's 85th plenary session here, Gandhi accused the government of causing economic ruin by favouring a particular businessman, making a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a controversy involving the business empire of industrialist Gautam Adani.

She said in this crucial time, every Congress worker bears a special responsibility towards the party and the country. Gandhi said the Congress is not just a political party but it reflects the voices of people of all religions, castes and genders. She asserted that the party will fulfil the dreams of all of them.

"This is a particularly challenging time for the Congress and the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have captured every institution. "The BJP is fuelling the fire of hatred and viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals," she alleged. The former Congress chief also alleged that the government's actions show contempt for the values enshrined in the Constitution.

"The situation today reminds me of the time when I first entered Parliament," she said. Gandhi urged the Congress workers to achieve the goal of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We must tackle this regime with vigour. We must reach out to people and convey our message with clarity. We must be ready to put aside our personal ambitions," she said.

After a video was played at the plenary session on her contributions to the party, Gandhi said she must express her gratitude for all that has been said about her tenure as the Congress president and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regimes.

"This also shows how old I have become and now, young people under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge must come forward," she said. The former Congress chief was all praise for Kharge's journey from the grassroots levels to the top party post.

"I had the honour of taking office as the party president for the first time in 1998. Over these 25 years, our party has seen times of high achievement and deep disappointment.... Our victory in (the) 2004 and 2009 (Lok Sabha polls), along with the able leadership of (former prime minister) Manmohan Singh, gives me personal satisfaction, but what gratifies me the most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which came at a crucial point," she said.