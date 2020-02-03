BJP MP Pravesh Verma Justifies Calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'Terrorist', Says 'If Delhi's CM Speaks Ill of Prime Minister...'

BJP MP Pravesh Verma and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwa. (Photo Credit: Facebook/PTI)

New Delhi, February 3: Hours after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar defended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pravesh Verma’s “terrorist" remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Verma denied of making any mistake in his statement. Verma was of the opinion that its a 'tit-for-tat' as Kejriwal spoke ill of Prime Minister.

Speaking about his remarks, Verma said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I spoke after giving a proper thought to it and I don't think I made any mistake. If Delhi's CM speaks ill of Prime Minister, whatever is spoken about the CM is less." Prakash Javadekar Defends Pravesh Verma's 'Terrorist' Remark Against Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'There No Difference Between Anarchist & Terrorist'.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

BJP's Parvesh Verma on his remark where he called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist': I spoke after giving a proper thought to it and I don't think I made any mistake. If Delhi's CM speaks ill of Prime Minister, whatever is spoken about the CM is less. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/2VZSx6NVnl — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Earlier in the day Union Minister Javadekar supported Verma and added that there is not much difference between a terrorists and an anarchist. He said, "Kejriwal is making an innocent face and asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist."

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh challenged BJP to arrest Kejriwal, if he is a terrorist. Singh said, "This is happening in the capital of our country where the Central govt is sitting, the Election Commission is present. How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge BJP to arrest him."

Verma while referring kejriwal as 'terrorist' during a campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, had said, "Today I'm leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me as a son, consider me their brother, or consider me a terrorist."

Following this, the Election Commission sent a showcause notice to Verma after AAP’s complaint. Earlier, the poll conducting body had also imposed a ban of 96 hours on campaigning of Verma. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a dig at Kejriwal. He said that when the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated, the pain was felt by Pakistan and the AAP chief.