BJP President JP Nadda Asks Workers to Spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Message to Light Lamps on April 5 Among Masses

BJP President JP Nadda (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 3: BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers on Friday to spread among the masses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to light lamps or turn on mobile phone torches on Sunday. The way in which the entire country has fought the battle against the novel coronavirus unitedly under Modi's leadership is laudable, Nadda tweeted.

Noting that Modi has urged people to turn off lights at their homes and light candles, lamps or turn on mobile phone torches at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes, the BJP president asked party workers to take this message to the masses. This exercise will help spread the light of the people's collective confidence and this will defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, he said. Other BJP leaders also made similar appeals while welcoming the announcement. PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Switch off All Lights On April 5, at 9 PM, Light Diya, Candle for 9 Minutes to Fight COVID-19 Darkness.

BJP President JP Nadda's Tweet

मैं सभी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं इस संदेश को जन-जन तक पहुंचाएं तथा आगामी 5 अप्रैल रात्रि 9:00 बजे हम अपने घर के दरवाजों अथवा बालकनी में निकलकर टॉर्च, दिया या मोबाइल की लाइट को जलाकर इस कोरोना संकट के अंधकार को पराजित करने वाले हमारे एकजुट विश्वास के प्रकाश को फैलाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 3, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "PM Narendra Modi has made an appeal to all of us to switch off lights on April 5th for 9 minutes at 9 PM & illuminate our surroundings by lighting candles, diyas, torches or flashlights standing on balcony or at door step while maintaining social distance."

"We welcome this unique step of PM, which will boost the morale of the people," he said. Let's awaken the spirit of togetherness in the fight against the coronavirus, Javadekar added.