Mumbai, July 12: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of keeping 'tabs' on him, sparking off political furore.

Addressing a party meeting in Lonavala, Patole said that every morning, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister get a report on his schedules, meetings, agitations, discussions, and other things, etc from the Home Department. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out Possibility of Patch Up with Old Ally BJP

While the Sena-NCP rejected his allegations outright, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said that Patole's comments prove that the Congress is "isolated and insulted" in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Patole said that ever since the Congress started talking of self-reliance and fighting future polls independently, the ground has shifted form under the feet of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party. "What's wrong if I talk of building and strengthening the party?" he asked.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).