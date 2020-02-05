Congress Lok Sabha Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Demands Govt Resolution to Reclaim PoK

Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 5: Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in the Parliament on Wednesday. Addressing the House, Chowdhury said the armed forces are ready to reclaim the occupied portion of Kashmir if the government issues approval. The West Bengal lawmaker cited the recent remarks of Army chief General MM Naravane, who said the Army would act in this direction only after the government takes the final call.

Chowdhury demanded the government to issue a resolution the Parliament o reclaim PoK. He also asked the Centre to clarify whether it is prepared to face a twin-attack from Pakistan along with its all-weather ally China. "If you are, why don't you take PoK back in our possession?" the Behrampur MP asked. Chowdhury Takes Jibe at New Army Chief MM Naravane, Says 'Talk Less, Work More'.

"Army Chief said that if Parliament gives us the permission we can take Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in our possession. Government should bring another resolution telling the Army that we want them to bring PoK back to us," Chowdhury added.

Update by ANI

AR Chowdhury, Congress, in Lok Sabha earlier today: Army Chief said that if Parliament gives us the permission we can take Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in our possession. Government should bring another resolution telling the Army that we want them to bring PoK back to us. https://t.co/KKRomEDyeS — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

General Narawane, while speaking to reporters after taking over the reigns from General Bipin Rawat, said the forces are ready and equipped to launch an operation to reclaim the occupied Kashmir. "There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India.If Parliament wants it,then,PoK also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," he had said on January 11.

The contentious portion of Kashmir was occupied by the Pakistani Army in 1948, when a battle had erupted between the two forces over the invasion carried out by Pashtun militants in the region. While the Pashtuns were pushed back from most areas of J&K, the Pakistani Army ended up occupied a region of northwest Kashmir.