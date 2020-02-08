Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Polling Begins for All 70 Constituencies in the National Capital

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 8: The polling for the all 70 constituencies in Delhi began on Saturday, February 8, at 8 am. The polls will decide the fate of legislators in the 70 seats. Over 14 million voters will have the choice of re-electing Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or replacing it with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Indian National Congress. As many as 13,571 polling stations are set up across the national capital. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Live News Updates.

In the first elections of the new decade, more than 2.08 lakh first-time voters will exercise their democratic right. Heavy security arrangements have been made in the national capital with an extra vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive areas. Around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) to ensure smooth conduct of polls. How To Vote on EVM and Verify on VVPAT; Here Is Your Step by Step Guide to Vote in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Several political biggies are trying their luck from their old turfs. CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi seat. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against him while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabbarwal from the seat. From Arvind Kejriwal to Alka Lamba and Tajinder Singh Bagga, Here Are Key Candidates.

AAP's Dillip Pandey is contesting from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji, Raghav Chadha from Rajender Nagar. BJP has fielded Vijender Gupta from Rohini. Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra is the BJP candidate from Model Town in this election. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a BJP candidate from Hari Nagar. Congress has fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Former AAP leader Alka Lamba is a Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk. Haroon Yusuf is contesting from Ballimaran.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had triumphed over 54.3 per cent of the vote, while the saffron party got 32 per cent and the grand old party managed just 9.6 per cent. While the AAP won 67 seats in 2015, the party remain seatless in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

(With ANI Inputs)