Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: AAP Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Leads From New Delhi Constituency

File image of Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading by more than two thousand votes from New Delhi constituency. The counting for New Delhi seat is taking place at Gole Market.

Kejriwal is pitted against Sunil Yadav of the BJP and Romesh Sabharwal of the Congress. According to early trends Kejriwal got 3775 votes and BJP's Sunil Yadav is close behind. Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is also ahead in Patparganj. Catch Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Live News Updates Here.

Another AAP candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj is leading from Greater Kailash seat by at least 3800 votes. The counting for the 70 assembly seats is underway in Delhi. In 2015, Kejriwal won a resounding victory in Delhi elections, winning 67 out of the 70 seats.