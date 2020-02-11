AAP candidate Atishi is leading from Kalkaji assembly constituency. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ram Singh Netaji is leading from Badarpur assembly constituency The counting of votes for 70-seat Delhi assembly has begun. In South Delhi there are seven seats - Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlkabad extension and Badarpur In 2015 assembly elections, the AAP swept to power. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won 67 seats out of 70. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. All the exit polls predicted Aam Aadmi Party's victory.

New Delhi, February 11: The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 will begin today at 8 am, and the early trends are expected by 9 am. The results of Delhi polls will be declared by the Election Commission by today evening. Catch live updates on election results of Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlkabad extension and Badarpur assembly segments of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency here on LatestLY. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

In Chhatarpur assembly constituency, the main contest was between, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP's) sitting MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, the Congress’s Rana Sujeet Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) Brahm Singh Tanwar. The Deoli assembly seat, seat saw a fight between AAP's sitting MLA Prakash, BJP's Arvind Kumar and Congress's Arvinder Singh.

In Ambedkar Nagar assembly constituency also witnessed a triangular contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. For the Delhi assembly elections 2020, the AAP fielded sitting MLA Ajay Dutt, while Yaduraj Choudhary contested on Congress ticket. The BJP gave the ticket to Khushiram Chunar. Similarly, Sangam Vihar assembly segment saw a three-cornered contest between these parties. Sitting MLA Dinesh Mohaniya contested on AAP’s ticket, while the Congress fielded Poonam Azad. The saffron party’s ally Janata Dal-United (JDU) gave the ticket to Shiv Charan Lal Gupta. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Satta Bazaar Predictions Claim Victory for AAP, BJP's Value Remains Constant.

The remaining three assembly seats – Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur of the South Delhi Lok Sabha also witnessed a triangular contest between the AAP, Congress and the BJP. The Arvind Kejriwal led-party filed sitting MLA Sahiram Pehelwan from Tuglakabad, while it replaced its sitting MLA from Kalkaji and Badarpur. From Kalkaji it fielded Atishi and Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur. The Congress gave tickets to Pramod Kumar Yadav, Shubham Sharma and Shivani Chopra from Badarpur, Tuglakabad and Kalkaji respectively. The Saffron party nominated Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from Badarpur, Vikram Bidhuri nephew of the incumbent South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Tughlakabad and Dharamveer Singh from Kalkaji.

All the exit polls declared by several media houses predicted AAP’s victory, while the BJP is being said to be at a distant second spot. According to all the exit polls, the Congress would put up a dismal performance. The grand old party would fail to bag more than three seats. The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly took place on February 8.