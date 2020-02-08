Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Voting Today on 70 Seats, Around 1.47 Crore Voters to Decide Fate of 672 Candidates

Arvind-Kejriwal, Subash Chopra and Manoj Tiwari (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi February 8: The voting for 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place today, February 8. Around 1.47 crore voters will decide the fate of 672 candidates. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will take place in a single phase. The polling will begin at 8 am. A total of 190 companies of paramilitary forces and 19,000 home guards are also deployed for smooth conduct of elections in the national capital territory. On Friday, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), voter-verified paper audit trials (VVPATs) were distributed to polling personnel on duty. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to AAP Workers Not to Fall Into Opposition's Prey, Says 'Truth is With You'.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on February 22, 2020. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the elections on January 6. Out of the total electorates, 81,05,236 are males, and 66,80,277 are female. A total of 11,608 are service voters. Out of total candidates deciding their fate, 79 are female. A total of 13,750 polling stations have been set up across 2,688 locations in Delhi. Narela is the largest assembly constituency of Delhi, while Ballimaran is the smallest. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections ended on February 6. The Delhi witnessed a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The AAP is banking on the five-year performance of the Delhi government in areas such as healthcare, education and civic issues. On the other hand, the BJP focused on national issues. The campaigning during the assembly elections was marred by controversial statements from leaders of prominent parties. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: ECI Serves Notice to Arvind Kejriwal for Violating MCC.

The Election Commission pulled up a couple of star campaigners. Among them, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma was barred for 96 hours from campaigning after he called the Shaheen Bagh protesters "rapists and murderers". Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also faced a 72-hour ban for raising the slogan of "desh ke in gaddaro" during a poll rally in Delhi. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Campaigning Ends After Weeks of 'Polarising Battle', Voters to Take Final Call on February 8.

The ruling AAP is contesting the assembly elections without any alliance. The party has fielded its candidates on all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress is contesting the Delhi assembly elections in an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). As per the seat-sharing pact, the grand old party has fielded candidates on 66 seats, while the RJD has four seats to contest. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the Delhi elections in alliance with its Bihar partners, Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The saffron party agreed to give two seats to the JD(U) and one to the LPJ.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP recorded a resounding victory. The Kejriwal-led party bagged 67 seats out of 70. The saffron won the remaining three seats, while the Congress which ruled the state consecutively for 15 years between 1998 and 2013, ended up drawing a blank.