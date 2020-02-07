Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to AAP Workers Not to Fall Into Opposition's Prey, Says 'Truth is With You'

Delhi CM and AAP nation convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, February 7: A day ahead of 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday targeted the opposition parties. In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo said that he has been getting calls that opposition will hatch conspiracies and distribute money to restrict votes for his party. All 70-constituencies in the national capital will go for polls on Saturday, February 8. The results will be announced on February 11. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Hails CBI On Arresting His OSD Gopal Krishna Madhav Over Bribery Charges, Calls For Strict Action.

“I am getting calls from many people that oppositions will distribute money, hatch conspiracy. My appeal to all is ‘Truth is with you.’ You have earned virtue, blessings and good wishes in the last 5 years. All the conspiracies planned in the last few days have been foiled. Have faith in God. All the holy powers are with you,” the AAP chief said.

मुझे कई लोगों के फ़ोन आ रहे हैं कि वो लोग पैसा बाँटेंगे, षड्यंत्र करेंगे। मेरी सबसे अपील है-“सत्य आपके साथ है। आपने 5 साल पुण्य कमाए, दुआयें और आशीर्वाद कमाया। पिछले कुछ दिनों में इन्होंने कितने षड्यंत्र किए। सब फेल हो गए ना? प्रभु पर भरोसा रखो। सभी पवित्र शक्तियाँ आपके साथ हैं।” — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2020

The high-pitched election campaign in Delhi concluded on Thursday. The campaign saw BJP biggies camping in Delhi while Arvind Kejriwal led the baton for the Aam Aadmi Party. The Congress campaign was much more muted compared to other rivals.