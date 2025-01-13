Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has expressed gratitude to the Election Commission (EC) for its recent decision regarding Avadh Ojha’s voter registration. In a statement, Kejriwal confirmed that the EC had ordered Ojha's voter registration to be transferred to Delhi, clearing the way for his nomination. The move ensures that Ojha, the AAP candidate, will not face disqualification in the upcoming elections. Kejriwal thanked the EC, stating, "We are thankful to the EC, and the good news is that the Election Commission has ordered to shift Avadh Ojha’s voter registration to Delhi, allowing him to file his nomination." Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP To Approach EC As Party’s Patparganj Candidate Avadh Ojha Faces Threat of Disqualification Vote Transfer Issue.

Arvind Kejriwal Thanks EC as Avadh Ojha’s Voter Shifted to Delhi

Delhi: On filling the nomination form, AAP candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency Avadh Ojha says, "The Election Commission has said that you will receive your card tomorrow. You will be able to file your nomination papers on the fifteenth. I found out a bit late, as I… pic.twitter.com/f1zcXd01Wf — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)