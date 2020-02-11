Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: AAP, TMC Workers Celebrate Defeat of BJP

Aam Aadmi Party's Office. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata, February 11: Trinamool Congress workers Tuesday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters in various parts of West Bengal to celebrate the spectacular victory of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and BJP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls. AAP supporters carrying party flags and posters were seen distributing sweets at various places in the city to celebrate the party's win.

TMC cadres were seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets along with AAP supporters in different areas of the state to celebrate the defeat of BJP in the elections. AAP will hold a mega victory rally from Park Circus seven point crossing to central Kolkata on Wednesday to celebrate the party's stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, party sources said. Manoj Tiwari Accepts Defeat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 as AAP Tally Jumps to 63, Says 'Take Full Responsibility' For BJP Rout.

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee's Tweet

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is poised to return to power in Delhi with a thumping majority for the third straight time.

