Delhi Violence: Amit Shah Calls Meet With L-G Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal to Discuss Prevailing Situation in National Capital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting today at 12 noon with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and various representatives of political parties in the wake of violence, which had caused the loss of several lives, in North-East district of the national capital.

This comes after a meeting was held by Shah on late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on prevailing the law and order situation in Delhi. Protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) took a violent turn at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday in which at least five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and over 100 got injured. Delhi Police stated that the "situation is very tense." Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 7; Shahrukh, The Man Who Wielded Gun at Police in Northeast Delhi, Detained.

"We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi. Commissioner of Police held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office last night," police stated.

Five Delhi Metro stations including Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station.