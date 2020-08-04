Bengaluru, August 4: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar on Monday appealed to the Congress workers to refrain from making defamatory statements against any political leader on the matters of health on social media platforms. The request was made after senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh targeted on BJP leaders who tested positive for COVID-19.

Appealing, DK Shivakumar took to Twitter and wrote, "I appeal to Congress workers not to make defamatory statements against any political leader, on matters of health and other issues on social media platforms. It is not in our culture to wish bad for others. Congress is a party that exemplifies brotherhood and humanity." Foundation Stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya Was Laid by Rajiv Gandhi, Says Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh.

Here's what Shivakumar said:

Earlier on Monday, Digvijay Singh linked the controversy over the date and date of laying the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple with COVID-19. Taking a swipe, Digvijay took to Twitter and wrote, "Hinduism beliefs have been ignored for temple worship. That is why Corona has been infected from Home Minister Amit Shah to the priest of the Ram temple."

