Donald Trump Mispronounces Swami Vivekananda's Name as Swami Viveka-Mu-Nand During 'Namaste Trump' Address at Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump Speaking at 'Namaste Trump' Event (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 24: US President Donald Trump did his homework well but missed on desi pronunciations as the Vedas became "The Vestas" and Swami Vivekananda became 'Swami Viveka-mu-nand during his Motera stadium speech on Monday.

Trump also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi son of a 'chiwala' ('Chaiwala' or tea-seller). During his speech in front of nearly 1.10 lakh people, Trump also stumbled over the names of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump Visit Taj Mahal in Agra; See Pics and Video.

"This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world's greatest cricket players, from Soo-chin Tendul-kerr to Virot Kohl-ee," Trump told the audience.

Amused netizens immediately took to Twitter, especially over the mispronunciation of Swami Vivekananda's name who represented India at the first-ever Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893.

"Who thought it was a good idea to get Trump to try and pronounce Swami Vivekananda on stage," a user tweeted.

Trump during his speech also quoted a paragraph from Swami Vivekananda's teachings: "Moment I have realized God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him - that moment I am free".

"Lord! Trump just said Swami Viveka-mu-nand!" said one user "Who thought it was a good idea to get Trump to try and pronounce Swami Vivekananda on stage," wrote another user. Another user said: "Donald Trump just called Sachin Tendulkar 'Soo Chin tendulkar' LMAO". Video: Donald Trump, Melania Trump Try Spinning Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.

During his almost half-hour speech, Trump showed deep admiration for Indian democracy, its values and diversity, spiritual, cultural and social icons and Prime Minister Modi's leadership, evoking exceptional applause from his audience. Trump referred to Mahatma Gandhi, Bollywood classic DDLJ, and India's moon mission Chandrayaan, among many other things.