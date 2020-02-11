Dwarka Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Vinay Mishra Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Dwarka Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 5: Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vinay Mishra was on Tuesday declared the winner of the Dwarka seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Dwarka is an important state assembly constituency in Delhi. It falls within the jurisdiction of the West Delhi parliamentary seat of Delhi. As per data available, there are around 1,99,223 registered voters in Dwarka, out of which 1,13,115 are male voters and 86,101 are female voters. Seven voters on this seat are from the third gender. Dwarka witnessed a battle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Assembly Elections 2020Results.

The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8. The counting of votes took place on February 11. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The sitting MLA from the Dwarka assembly constituency, Adarsh Shashtri, joined the Congress after he was denied a ticket by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP had fielded Vinay Kumar Mishra this time and the BJP candidate from the seat was Pradyuman Rajput. In the 2013 assembly elections, BJP’s Pradyuman Rajput won the seat. But he lost the constituency in the 2015 assembly polls to AAP’s Adarsh Shastri by over 40,000 votes.