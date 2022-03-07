Mumbai, March 7: The voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is being held today and with this, the assembly elections 2022 will conclude and all eyes will be on the results to be declared on March 10. However, all eyes are on exit poll results and predictions, which will be out on the evening of March 7.

Several television news channels along with agencies will air exit poll results today for Assembly Elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. However, the exit polls won't be released will voting ends. We bring you details of when and where to watch exit poll results.

When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results 2022

With the voting for the seventh and final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to take place today between 7am and 6pm, all eyes are now on the exit polls, which could provide insight into the mood of voters in five states that have held elections. In Uttar Pradesh, 403 seats were contested in seven phases. Voting for 349 seats was conducted in six phases from February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, while the last phase for 54 seats is taking place on March 7. Among the five states that went to the polls, Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14. Meanwhile, Punjab held a single-phase election on February 20 for 117 seats. There were two phases of voting in Manipur - on February 28th and March 5th.

Exit Poll Results 2022 date and time

In accordance with the Election Commission of India's directive, exit polls will only be released today after 7 pm after the polls close in Uttar Pradesh.

Exit Poll Results 2022 when and where to watch

Exit polls will be broadcast on multiple news channels. You can also go through them on your smartphones by checking the live streaming of the Exit Polls on news websites. Most prominent of them are ABP C-Voter, News24 Today's Chanakya and India Today AxisMyIndia. You can also tune in to Latestly to track the live updates with us.

