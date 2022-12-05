New Delhi, December 5: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the MCD elections 2022, according to various exit poll results declared today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been governing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi since 2007, may lose power and settle for second position, showed the exit poll results, adding that the Congress party is expected to remain on the third position. Exit Poll Results Live News Updates: Predictions for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

According to the exit poll results of Aaj Tak and India Today-Axis My India, the AAP is likely to bag 149-171 seats, whereas the BJP may win 69-91 seats. The Congress party would settle for 3-7 seats in the MCD elections, said the exit poll results. Times Now's exit poll results showed that the AAP is likely to win 146-156 seats in the MCD elections 2022. The BJP is projected to bag 84-94 and the Congress 6-10 seats. ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Results 2022 of Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP Set for Historic Seventh Consecutive Mandate, AAP on Third Spot.

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted 159-175 seats for the AAP, 70-92 for the BJP and 4-7 for the Congress. The final MCD election results 2022 will be declared on December 7. The election, held on December 4, witnessed a lower turnout of voters compared to the 2017 polls with around 50 per cent of the electorates exercising their franchisee.

A total of 1,349 candidates are in fray for 250 wards of the MCD. The prime contest in the civic body polls is mainly between the BJP and the AAP. Both parties have fielded 250 candidates each in all the 250 wards. The Congress which is expecting to bag more wards this time compared to 2017 civic body elections have fielded 247 hopefuls.

