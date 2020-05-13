Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed 115th Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About India's 5th President Who Signed 1975 Emergency

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the fifth President of India and he served from 1974 to 1977. Apart from being a freedom fighter, he is known for giving his assent to the Emergency announced by then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi in 1975. On the occasion of Fakhruddin's 115th birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the great political leader.
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was born on May 13, 1905, in Hauz Qazi Area of Delhi. He completed his higher education from St Stephen's College, Delhi and St Catharine's College, Cambridge. He met Jawaharlal Nehru in England in 1925 and joined the Indian National Congress.
Lesser-Known Facts About Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed:
- Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the second Muslim to be elected as the President of India.
- He is believed to be the first Assamese person to have an MD degree.
- He was called to the Bar from the Inner Temple of London and began legal practice in the Lahore High Court in 1928.
- After joining INC, he actively participated in India's freedom movement. He was also arrested during the Quit India Movement and was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment.
- After Independence, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was elected to the Rajya Sabha (1952–1953) and thereafter became Advocate-General of the Government of Assam. He was chosen for the Presidency the then PM Indira Gandhi in 1974.
- On August 20, 1974, he was elected as the President of India.
- He is known to have issued the proclamation of Emergency in 1975 by signing the papers at midnight after a meeting with Indira Gandhi.
- He died on February 11, 1977, and was the second President of the country to die in office. He collapsed on the floor due to a heart attack while he was preparing to attend his daily Namaz prayers.