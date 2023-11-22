Lucknow, November 22: Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, Sulkhan Singh, has launched a new party - the Bundelkhand Loktantrik Party (BLP). Singh, who launched the party on Tuesday, expressed the party's commitment to spearhead a movement advocating for the creation of a separate Bundelkhand state. This envisioned state would amalgamate seven districts in Uttar Pradesh -- Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Jhansi, and Lalitpur -- with eight districts in Madhya Pradesh -- Damoh, Panna, Chattarpur, Datia, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwadi, and Ashok Nagar.

Singh announced the BLP's intention to field candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, targeting the eight seats in the Bundelkhand region. Four of these seats are situated in Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining four are in Madhya Pradesh. Hailing from Banda district, Singh accused successive governments of neglecting the Bundelkhand region, asserting that its rich mineral resources, cultural heritage, and tourist attractions have been exploited without promoting development. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Photos: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Shares Crane View Pictures of Under-Construction Temple Site in Uttar Pradesh

He said that the distinct needs of Bundelkhand necessitate the establishment of a separate state, labelling it as the only solution to the government's apathy. The former DGP underscored the region's lack of political representation at both the Central and state levels, coupled with insufficient investment, as key contributors to its backwardness. He slammed national political parties for their failure to prioritise Bundelkhand's development, highlighting that the area's concerns are not on their agenda. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Chairs Cabinet Meeting With Council of Ministers in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

The Bundelkhand region grapples with a water crisis, widespread unemployment, and significant migration, he said. The BLP, he affirmed, is poised to address these pressing issues and actively work towards the comprehensive development of the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).