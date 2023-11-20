The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, currently under construction, shared a crane view of its progress ahead of the scheduled opening on January 23. Shared by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra on social media, the release of the crane view offers a glimpse of the ongoing work at the highly anticipated religious site. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Photos: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Pictures of Under-Construction Temple Site.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Photos

Crane view of under construction Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. निर्माणाधीन श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के क्रेन से लिए गए कुछ चित्र pic.twitter.com/rPj2f365XT — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) November 20, 2023

