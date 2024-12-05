New Delhi, December 5: In an unusual protest, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties wore black jackets with stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai" on them and raised slogans on the Parliament premises to demand a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who put the sticker on his trademark white T-shirt, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot get an investigation done against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani as it would amount to getting a probe done against himself.

Congress MPs including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and lawmakers of several other opposition parties like RJD and the Left participated in the protest. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi demanded that a discussion on the indictment of Adani in a US court on charges of bribery and fraud must take place in Parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak in the House on the issue. Adani Row: INDIA Bloc MPs Protest on Parliament Premises, Demanding JPC Probe, Rahul Gandhi Participates (See Pic and Videos).

The protest took place in front of the steps of Parliament's Makar Dwar and not on the steps leading to it as a Lok Sabha Secretariat advisory and Speaker Om Birla had flagged the issue. A little later, the protesting MPs lined up in front of the Samvidhan Sadan and raised slogans against Modi and Adani there. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday issued an advisory urging the MPs not to hold protests in front of Parliament gates, saying that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security.

The opposition MPs had held a protest on the steps of Makar Dwar on Tuesday and Wednesday. The TMC has stayed away from the protests against Adani. The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court. The Congress has said that Adani's indictment "vindicates" its demand for a JPC investigation into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate. Gautam Adani Breaks Silence on US Fraud Charges, Says ‘Every Attack Makes Us Stronger, Every Obstacle Becomes Stepping Stone for More Resilient Adani Group’.

Gandhi has sought Adani's immediate arrest. The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless".