Gujarat High Court Declares BJP Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's Election As Void for Manipulation of Votes

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Ahmedabad, May 12: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday termed Bharatiya Janata Party's Dholka MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's 2017 election as void on the grounds of malpractice and manipulation of vote counting process during elections. Chudasama had won the Assembly election in 2017 by defeating Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod.

With the decision of Gujarat High Court, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama will not only loose his MLA status, but also have to leave the state cabinet berth. As per to the details, Justice Paresh Upadhyay Justice Paresh Upadhyay upheld the arguments tendered by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod who had claimed that 429 postal ballot votes were cancelled illegally. Gujarat Journalist Charged With Sedition for News Report Suggesting a Likely Replacement of CM Vijay Rupani With Mansukh Mandaviya by BJP Top Brass.

Here's the Gujarat High Court's Decision:

Following this report, it, is seen as a rare incident where an incumbent law minister's elections has been termed void by the High Court. Though, Chudasama has the option of appealing in the Supreme Court. Earlier, the last hearing of the case was concluded on February 10 after 73 hearings. the Matter was first listed on January 17, 2018.