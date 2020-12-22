Chandigarh, December 22: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy was shown black flags by protesting farmers in Ambala. The visuals which were captured by scribes showed hundreds of farmers waving black flags and sticks towards the convoy, while also attempting to block the CM's route. Farmers From Maharashtra Begin Journey To Join Farmer Protests In Delhi.

The police, however, intervened and cleared the way for a safe passage for Khattar. The incident comes at a time when the Chief Minister is under intense pressure over the Centre's new farm laws. Protesters have alleged that the new legislations will dismantle the APMCs and dilute the system of MSP-based procurement.

Watch Video of Farmers Showing Black Flags to Haryana CM's Convoy

Khattar, on Monday, reiterated that he would quit politics if the new laws damaged the system of minimum support price-based procurement of crops. The protesting farmers, however, did not relent. Scores of protesters continue to stay put at the Delhi-Haryana borders, demanding abrogation of the new laws.

In Ambala, the protesters had similarly shown black flags to the convoy of senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria -- who is also the Lok Sabha MP from the region.

