Shimla, December 8: Congress, India's grand-old party, has crossed the majority mark after leading on over 38 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Confident of its victory, Congress said the voter's mandate will be based on the fundamental issues of price rise, unemployment, the old pension scheme, and other challenges of life and livelihood the state residents of the hilly state have been facing. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Neck and Neck Battle for BJP, Congress As Trends See-Saw Between Leading and Opposition Party in State.

As the counting still going on for Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Polls, all eyes are on the results wherein the picture will be clear whether the state bucks the anti-incumbency trend or re-elects the ruling party - something that has not happened after 1985. Going by Himachal Pradesh's "riwaaj" (tradition), it should be Congress' turn to form the next government as the state is famous for voting out incumbent power. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Congress Leads on 35 Seats, BJP Wins 1 and Leading on 29 in See-Saw Contest.

However, all but two exit polls predicted an edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. As per the latest trends, the Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress are in a close battle with the saffron party leading on 28 seats in the 68-member assembly. The state went to polls on December 12 in a single phase. Himachal Pradesh registered an approximate polling percentage of 75.6%, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

