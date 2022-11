Mumbai, November 9: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the final list for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly. BJP unveiled the names of their candidates in two lists. The first list comprising 62 names was released Wednesday. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Uniform Civil Code, 8 Lakh Job Opportunities in State.

The BJP leader and incumbent chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur will fight against Congress' Chetram Thakur from the Seraj Assembly constituency. Thakur had successfully contested the seat in the 2017 elections. This time, Bhawani Singh Pathania has been pitted against BJP's Rakesh Pathania who is anticipated to give a tough fight to the incumbent legislator. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Set to Be in Power in State for Next 25 Years, Says CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Full List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituency Names:

Name of Candidate Constituency Hans Raj Churah Indira Kapoor Chamba DS Thakur Dalhousie Bikram Jaryal Bhattiyat Ranveer Singh (Nikka) Nurpur Rakesh Pathania Fatehpur Sanjay Guleriya Jawali Bikram Thakur Jaswan-Pragpur Ravinder Singh Ravi Jawalamukhi Raghubir Singh Bali Nagrota Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) Shahpur Rakesh Chaudhary Dharamshala Trilok Kapoor Palampur Mulkhraj Premi Baijnath Ramlal Markandey Lahaul & Spit Maheshwar Singh Kullu Surendra Shourie Banjar Rakesh Jamwal Sundernagar Jai Ram Thakur Seraj Puran Chand Thakur Darang Anil Sharma Mandi Indra Singh Gandhi Balh Dr. Anil Dhiman Bhoranj Capt. (Retd.) Ranjeet Singh Sujanpur Maya Sharma Barsar Vijay Agnihotri Nadaun Ramkumar Haroli Satpal Singh Satti Una JR Katwal (Retd. IAS) Jhanduta Rajinder Garg Ghumarwin Randhir Sharma Sri Naina Deviji Govind Ram Sharma Arki Sardar Paramjeet Singh (Pammi) Doon Dr. Rajesh Kashyap Solan Dr. Rajiv Saizal Kasauli Reena Kashyap Pachhad Dr. Rajeev Bindal Nahan Narayan Singh Sri Renukaji Baldev Tomar Shillai Balbir Verma Chopal Ajay Shyam Theog Suresh Bhardwaj Kasumpti Ravi Mehta Shimla Rural Chetan Bragta Jubbal – Kotkhai Kaul Negi Rampur Shashi Bala Rohru Janak Raj Bharmour Reeta Dhiman Indora Ramesh Dhawala Dehra Vipin Singh Parmar Sullah Pawan Kajal Kangra Lokendra Kumar Anni Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal) Karsog Vinod Kumar Nachan Prakash Rana Jogindernagar Rajat Thakur Dharampur Daleep Thakur Sarkaghat Balbir Singh Chaudhary Chintpurni Rajesh Thakur Gagret Virender Kanwar Kutlehar Trilok Jamwal Bilaspur Lakhwinder Rana Nalagarh Sanjay Sood Shimla Ravinder Dhiman Jaisinghpur Govind Singh Thakur Manali Sukhram Chaudhary Paonta Sahib Surat Negi Narender Thakur Kinnaur Hamirpur

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 43 seats and Congress won 22 seats. The hill state will go to polls on November 12. While the counting and the results will be declared on December 8.

