India-China Face-Off: Congress Slams Modi Govt's 'Silence' on PLA's 'Incursion in Ladakh', Says Territorial Integrity Can't be Compromised

Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 1: The Congress on Monday once again questioned the Narendra Modi government for its "silence" over the incursion by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China into Ladakh. The Congress said that India’s territorial integrity and security could not be compromised. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a press conference lashed out at the Centre for remaining silent over the issue. India Denies Donald Trump's Claim That PM Narendra Modi Spoke to US President And is Not in 'Good Mood' Over LAC Standoff With China.

“Why did the Modi government not share the details of the situation with the country and the people on the situation of Line of Actual Control?” reported Hindustan Times quoting Surjewala as saying. He also demanded that the government should take all political parties and the country into confidence in restoring the status quo ante and protecting India’s territorial integrity. The Congress shared the clip of Surjewala’s press conference on its official Twitter handle.

It is not the first time that the grand old party of its leaders targeted the Modi government over its “silence” over the brazen Chinese transgression into Indian territory. Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the Centre over the issue. Gandhi said that the Centre’s silence on the issue is giving birth to speculation and uncertainty. He had stated that the Centre should come out clean and should tell people of India about the current situation at the LAC.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, China said that the overall situation at the border with India was “stable and controllable”, and both the countries have “unimpeded” communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations. The comments by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the LAC. Reports also surfaced that both India and China are strengthening military capabilities along the LAC.

The face-off between the two armies began after the Chinese troops entered into the Indian territory in the Pangong Tso lake area. On May 5, the Indian and the Chinese army personnel clashed with iron rods, sticks, and even resorted to stone-pelting in the area. In a separate incident, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector on May 9. Several soldiers from both the sides were injured in the clashes.