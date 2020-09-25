New Delhi, September 25: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are fully prepared for the upcoming state elections which will be held in three phases with polling starting on October 28.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the votes will be appealed for on the basis of the work done by the central and state governments. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Schedule to be Announced Today; Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

"BJP and NDA are fully prepared. Those who wanted to postpone elections are being forced to welcome. PM-CM will appeal to vote on the basis of face and work of Center and State. #BiharElections2020," he said in a tweet.

भाजपा और NDA पूरी तरह से तैयार है ।जो चुनाव टालना चाहते थे उनको मजबूरी में स्वागत करना पड़ रहा है ।PM -CM के चेहरे तथा केंद्र और राज्य के काम के आधार पर वोट देने की अपील करेंगे।#BiharElections2020 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) September 25, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, and the counting of votes to take place on November 10. The Assembly elections will be held for 243 seats in Bihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)