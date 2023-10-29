Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Eight-Member NSG Team Being Sent From Delhi to Inquire About Explosion in Kalamassery

An eight-member team of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) is being sent to Kerala following a directive of the home minister Amit Shah to assist the state government following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi’s Kalamassery.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 29, 2023 02:03 PM IST

An eight-member team of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) is being sent from Delhi to Kerala following a directive of the home minister Amit Shah to assist the state government following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi’s Kalamassery. Thirty-six people were injured and one woman died in the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the Ernakulam District Collector said. Kerala Blast: Delhi Police on High Alert After Explosion in Kalamassery, Security Beefed Up in Crowded Places.

Kerala Blast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Kerala Blast Kerala Blast Update Kerala Convention Centre Blast Kerala news NSG
You might also like
Team Latestly| Oct 29, 2023 02:03 PM IST

An eight-member team of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) is being sent from Delhi to Kerala following a directive of the home minister Amit Shah to assist the state government following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi’s Kalamassery. Thirty-six people were injured and one woman died in the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the Ernakulam District Collector said. Kerala Blast: Delhi Police on High Alert After Explosion in Kalamassery, Security Beefed Up in Crowded Places.

Kerala Blast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Kerala Blast Kerala Blast Update Kerala Convention Centre Blast Kerala news NSG
You might also like
Kerala Convention Centre Blast: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls All-Party Meeting on October 30
News

Kerala Convention Centre Blast: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls All-Party Meeting on October 30
Kerala Blast: Delhi Police on High Alert After Explosion in Kalamassery, Security Beefed Up in Crowded Places
News

Kerala Blast: Delhi Police on High Alert After Explosion in Kalamassery, Security Beefed Up in Crowded Places
Kerala Blast: Amit Shah Dials CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Deadly Explosion in Kalamassery, Instructs NIA to Investigate Incident
News

Kerala Blast: Amit Shah Dials CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Deadly Explosion in Kalamassery, Instructs NIA to Investigate Incident
News

Kerala Blast: Delhi Police on High Alert After Explosion in Kalamassery, Security Beefed Up in Crowded Places
Kerala Blast: Amit Shah Dials CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Deadly Explosion in Kalamassery, Instructs NIA to Investigate Incident
News

Kerala Blast: Amit Shah Dials CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Deadly Explosion in Kalamassery, Instructs NIA to Investigate Incident
Vlogger Mallu Traveler Aka Shakir Subhan Booked for Alleged Sexual Assault of Saudi Arabian Woman
News

Vlogger Mallu Traveler Aka Shakir Subhan Booked for Alleged Sexual Assault of Saudi Arabian Woman
Google Trends Google Trends
Kalamassery
50K+ searches
Kerala
50K+ searches
India England match
20K+ searches
Kerala Blast
20K+ searches
Mike Pence
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot