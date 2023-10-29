Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Eight-Member NSG Team Being Sent From Delhi to Inquire About Explosion in Kalamassery

An eight-member team of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) is being sent from Delhi to Kerala following a directive of the home minister Amit Shah to assist the state government following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi’s Kalamassery. Thirty-six people were injured and one woman died in the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the Ernakulam District Collector said. Kerala Blast: Delhi Police on High Alert After Explosion in Kalamassery, Security Beefed Up in Crowded Places.

Kerala Blast

An eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team, including an officer, is on the way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by this evening. pic.twitter.com/aRYXasDJvl — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

