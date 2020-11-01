The Madhuban vidhan sabha segment is based in East Champaran district of Bihar, and comprises of more than 2.09 lakh voters. The seat will go to polls in the second phase of assembly elections, scheduled on November 3. Results will be declared by the Election Commission on November 10. Madhuban primarily witnesses a battle between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Along with Madhuban, 93 other constituencies would be contested in the second round of elections on November 3. The assembly segment of Madhuban was represented by the Janata Dal (United) for 10 years between 2005-15, but was wrested by the BJP in the last elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Madhuban seat was allotted to the RJD, which had last won the seat in 2005. The party had, this time, issued the ticket to Madan Prasad. From the rival NDA camp, the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Rana Randhir.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

