Bhopal, December 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, maintaining lead in over 160 of the 230 Assembly seats in the state. State BJP leaders have already started celebrating at the party headquarters in here, with state unit chief V.D. Sharma even breaking into a jig when congratulated by party workers. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and two sons flashed victory signs from the balcony of his official residence here. Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP Poised to Sweep Madhya Pradesh, on Course to Majority in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Ahead in Telangana

Expressing his happiness over BJP's massive lead in the state, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the 'double-engine' government has won the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. "This is the magic of BJP’s double-engine government -- PM Modi’s leadership, the resolve of Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, the hard work put in by each BJP worker, and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s dedication towards the public,” Scindia said. He also took a jibe at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, saying that he welcomes all his 'bad wishes'. ‘Ek Hazaro Me Mera Bhaiya Hai’, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Supporters Sing Bollywood Song As BJP Sweeps Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video)

Shivraj Flashes Victory Sign

#WATCH | Bhopal: "I dedicate this win to our Ladli Behnas and PM Modi. We will take Madhya Pradesh forward...," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to party workers as the party leads towards a landslide victory in the state pic.twitter.com/8fs1ujFO6X — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks blessings of party's women workers as the party heads towards a massive victory in the state. pic.twitter.com/Qhv1a4Bm9T — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

"Unki (Digvijaya Singh) har ek bad-dua ka main swagat karta hoon aur Digvijaya Singh ji o ape dil ki gehraiyon se shubhkaamna bhi data hoon (I welcome every bad wish of his and also wish Digvijay Singh ji from the bottom of my heart)," Scindia said. The BJP leader's comment followed Digvijaya's 'traitor' remark made on Saturday. "We are fully prepared. Now we have no Scindia left, hence there is no traitor," Singh had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).