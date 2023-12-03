Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's supporters sang the Hindi film song 'Phoolon ka taaron ka'. They congratulated him after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) started leading in early trends for Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results. News agency ANI shared a video that showed the BJP workers singing the song in Bhopal. The counting of votes has started across Madhya Pradesh amid tight security arrangements. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: CM House Staffer Hugs, Congratulates Shivraj Singh Chouhan As BJP Sweeps MP (Watch Video).

‘Ek Hazaro Me Mera Bhaiya Hai'

#WATCH | MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's supporters & party workers sing Hindi film song 'Phoolon ka taaron ka...' on brother-sister relationship, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/n5VFpo0xOT — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

