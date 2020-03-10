Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Met Sonia Gandhi at Undisclosed Location in Delhi, Claims Ram Niwas Rawat

Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 10: Amid crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia supporter and state Congress working president Ram Niwas Rawat has claimed that Scindia has met Sonia Gandhi at an undisclosed location in New Delhi. Ram Niwas Rawat said, "Scindiaji should get the respect he deserves and the dialogue with the party is on, Scindia ji has met Sonia Gandhi."

The leader who hails from Gwalior claimed that Scindia will file nomination for Rajya Sabha on March 13. Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was tottering as 10 MLAs, including some ministers, close to Scindia, were on Monday flown to BJP-ruled Karnataka by a chartered flight. Madhya Pradesh Political Drama: Congress Rebels Likely to Hold Press Conference at 12 Noon in Bengaluru, May Tender Resignation.

According to sources, about 10 people, including Bankim Silawat, the son of Congress Minister Tulsi Silawat, and Scindia's close aide Purushottam Parashar, flew from the national capital to Bengaluru and are staying at a resort.