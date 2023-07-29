New Delhi, July 29: The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre saying that while the Manipur situation is the "gravest crisis" for the Opposition, parties while the BJP-led NDA’s ardent desire is to win the elections in 2024.

In a cryptic tweet, Congress veteran and former union minister P. Chidambaram said, “Manipur's situation is the gravest crisis facing the country today, believe the Opposition parties. Unemployment is the biggest problem, say 36 per cent of the youth who were surveyed. Inflation is the hardest challenge in providing for families, say homemakers. International Pappu vs Who Is the Biggest Liar: Congress Mocks PM Narendra Modi, BJP Rahul Gandhi in Online Clash on Twitter.

“The agenda of hate is the prime cause of the divisions in society, says the Congress. Uniting the Opposition parties is the first task, says the INDIA Alliance. Abuse of human rights of women, children, minorities and scheduled tribes is the darkest chapter of the India story, says the world. Winning the elections in 2024 is its most ardent desire, says the BJP-NDA."

His remarks came after 21 MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) left for a two-day visit to violence hit Manipur to assess the situation there. The INDIA alliance has been demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament over Manipur violence and also a statement in both Houses of Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress Likely To Shift to Its New Six-Storey Building on Birth Anniversary of Former PM Indira Gandhi on November 19.

In the ethnic clashes in Manipur that first erupted on May 3, hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

