Imphal, June 25: The National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday claimed that government in Manipur is very stable as BJP and its allies have the required support of the legislators to prove its majority in Assembly anytime. He even claimed that he political crisis is all about social media discussion.

Speaking to the media in Imphal, Madhav said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Government of Manipur is very stable, we have the required support of the legislators and government is ready to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly anytime. There is no instability in Manipur, it is all social media discussion." Manipur Political Crisis: Troubleshooter Himanta Biswa Sarma Ensures No Trouble For NPP-BJP Government.

Here's what Ram Madhav said:

Government of Manipur is very stable, we have the required support of the legislators and government is ready to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly anytime. There is no instability in Manipur, it is all social media discussion: Ram Madhav, BJP in Imphal pic.twitter.com/QS3cWv3xwO — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that people are with the government. He said, "Yes. People are with the govt, they trust us & believe us, so we can overcome everything. Allegations and counter-allegations happen in politics, but reality is known by people."

It is to be known that National People's Party legistators Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh and cabinet ministers N Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip were flown to national capital today morning where they reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the meeting, BJP's troubleshooter in the northeast -- Himanta Biswa Sarma -- took to Twitter and wrote that NPP will continue to support BJP government in Manipur.

Earlier, Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh moved a no-confidence motion against N Biren Singh-led BJP government. The total strength against CM Biren Singh is now 29- 20 from Congress, 4 from NPP, 3 from Bharatiya Janata Party (who quit on last Wednesday), one from TMC and an Independent. The figure in support of Biren Singh stood at 23, including 18 BJP legislators, 4 of Naga People''s Front (NPF) and one MLA from LJP. Current strength of the state legislative house is 59.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).