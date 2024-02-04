New Delhi, February 4: Delhi Police Crime Branch officials reached the residence of Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi on Sunday to serve notice in connection with a probe over allegations that BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs. However, as per sources, the minister is not at home. On Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office had received summons from Delhi Police and an official receiving for which was also given to cops. Delhi Police Team Again at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence To Serve Notice in MLA Poaching Case (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, a police source said that the Crime Branch has sought a reply to the notice to Delhi CM Arvjnd Kejriwal in three days. Sources said that the team also asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter. On Friday, as per sources, besides Kejriwal's residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP Minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location. MLA Poaching Case: Notice Only Handed to Person on Whose Name It Has Been Issued, Delhi Police After CMO’s Claims

Delhi Police Reach Atishi’s Residence To Serve Notice

#WATCH | A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials present at the residence of Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Police officials are here to serve notice in connection with Aam Aadmi Party's allegation against BJP "of trying to buy AAP MLAs". https://t.co/M0HQgPOzpD pic.twitter.com/VU9QozNKAF — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva had said that the saffron party welcomes reports of Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations of the BJP "luring" AAP MLAs. The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's allegations. Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, and he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

