Mysore, February 24: The coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress won the mayoral election for the Mysuru City Corporation on Wednesday. Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) was elected as mayor of the Mysuru City Corporation and Congress's Anwar Baig won the post of deputy mayor. The results of the mayoral election for the Mysuru civic body were announced today. HD Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah Engage in War of Words Over Collapse of JDS-Congress Government in Karnataka.

Together, the JD(S) and Congress managed to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away from power. The BJP is the single largest party in the Mysuru City Corporation with 22 corporators. JD(S) and Congress have 18 and 19 members respectively. There are five independents and one BSP member, which brings the combined strength of the house at 74. Karnataka: People Suffering From Floods But BS Yediyurappa Govt Focusing on Phone Tapping Case, Says HD Deve Gowda.

Rukmini Madegowda, JD(S) corporator from ward number 36, received 43 votes against BJP candidate Sunanda Palanetra and won the mayor post. The post was preveiously held by JD(S) corporator Tasneem. Similarly, Anwar Baig was also elected as deputy mayor with 43 votes. He is corporator from ward number 10.

The election was held at the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar Auditorium. The JD(S) and Congress had formed an alliance in 2018 ahead of Mysuru City Corporation elections.

