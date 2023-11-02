Jaipur, November 2: The Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. The state of Rajasthan will go to polls on Saturday, November 25. The Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan will be held in a single phase, with the counting of votes on December 3. The saffron party has fielded Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar for the Nathdwara seat against CP Joshi of the grand old party.

CP Joshi, the veteran Congress leader, was among the prominent names, along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who featured in the first list for Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha polls of the grand old party. On the other hand, Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar was named in the second list of BJP for the Rajasthan assembly election. The Nathdwara constituency is one of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly and falls under the Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP Declares 83 More Candidates for Upcoming Polls, Vasundhara Raje to Contest From Jhalrapatan.

A BJP bastion for two consecutive terms (2008 and 2013), the Congress party snatched the Nathdwara constituency from the saffron party in the 2018 assembly election when CP Joshi won the seat. In this election, the Congress will be keen to retain the Nathdwara constituency seat, while the BJP will aim for a comeback in Nathdwara.

Candidates for Nathdwara Election 2023

CP Joshi, Congress

The grand old party has fielded sitting MLA and senior party leader CP Joshi from the Nathdwara assembly seat. The 73-year-old politician will contest the November 25 polls against BJP candidate Vishwaraj Singh Mewar. At present, the veteran Congress leader is the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. In the 2018 assembly election in Rajasthan, CP Joshi won the Nathdwara seat by over 16,000 votes. Back then, he defeated BJP candidate Mahesh Pratap Singh. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari to Jairam Jatav, List of Key Candidates of BJP and Their Constituencies.

Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, BJP

The saffron party has placed its faith in Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile family of Mewar, for the Nathdwara seat. It must be noted that Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar recently joined the BJP with Bhawani Singh Kalvi ahead of the crucial elections in Rajasthan. Kunwar Vishvaraj Singh Mewar is the descendant of celebrated Mewar king Maharana Pratap Singh. Singh also belongs to the Rajput community, which is seen as a vital voting segment in Rajasthan.

The Congress party aims for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan, while the BJP is eyeing a comeback in the state after the 2018 assembly election debacle. The term of the Rajasthan assembly will end on January 14.

