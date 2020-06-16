Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Nitin Gadkari Says ‘We Need to Increase Liquidity in Market to Accelerate Wheel of Economy’

Politics ANI| Jun 16, 2020 03:50 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari Says ‘We Need to Increase Liquidity in Market to Accelerate Wheel of Economy’
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 16: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that without increasing the liquidity in the market the wheel of economy cannot be accelerated. While addressing, MSME and Infrastructure-Paving the growth path in the Post-COVID World event, the Union Minister said, "I accept that there are problems - related with banks, with demand and supply, with liquidity. The most important problem in the present economic situation is liquidity. We need to increase liquidity in the market. Without that, we can't accelerate the wheel of our economy."

"At the same time, we are facing an economic war. Not only India but the whole world is facing this problem. I feel that the way in which the whole world now has a lot of reaction about China..the whole world is now interested to find out some new option," he added.

"The village industry turnover is Rs 88,000 crores till March-end. We target to make it Rs 5 lakh crores within two years. Our highest priority is to create employment potential in agricultural, rural and tribal areas," he said. "I feel that India is definitely going to be a very good, viable option for all the investors in the world," added Gadkari.

