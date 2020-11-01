Phulwari, one of the seats that will be contested in first phase of Bihar assembly elections 2020, is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The vidhan sabha segment is based in Patna district of the state. The voting will be held on November 3, whereas, the results will be declared by the Election Commission on November 10.

Phulwari (SC) primarily witnesses an electoral contest between the Janata Dal (United) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). The seat is among the 94 constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase of elections in Bihar, scheduled on November 3. In the 2015 elections, the constituency was bagged by Shyam Rajak of the Nitish Kumar-led party. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The Mahagathbandhan candidate from Phulwari seat is Gopal Ravidas of the CPI(M-L). The rival NDA coalition allotted the constituency to the Janata Dal (United), which has fielded Arun Majhi.

The assembly elections in Bihar is the first major poll battle after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion polls, ahead of the start of elections, flagged the anti-incumbency wave against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but gave the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led ruling camp.

