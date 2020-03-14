Population Control Bill, 2020: Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi to Introduce Bill on Two Child Norm in Rajya Sabha, Here's What The Bill Says

Population (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 14: Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi is going to introduce a private member Bill in the Upper House of Parliament, which would argue that increasing population is putting pressure on India’s limited natural resources. The Bill calls for enforcement of a two-child norm through the help of incentives and disincentives. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind his permission for The Population Control Bill, 2020.

According to a report, published in the Indian Express, since the bill has monetary implications and been given the premission by the President to move in Rajya Sabha, there are several disincentives and incentives on which the parliamentarians might have heated discussions. The privisions in the Bill bar disincentives for those who do not comply with it. The disincentives include ban on contesting elections, getting promotions in government services, receiving government subsidy — barring those in the BPL category —or applying for Group A jobs. Assam Delimitation: 'Political Rights of Indigenous Population of State Should Be Protected', Says Himanta Biswas Sarma.

However, debating on the advantages or incentives, Singhvi's bill states that those couples adhering to the two-child norm would get financial incentives by setting up of a National Population Stabilisation Fund by Centre. Also, the Bill ensures availability of contraceptives at reasonable rates at all-sub health centres for those couples.

If the couple opts for single child, he/she would be entitiled for admission in institutes of higher education and selection in government jobs. The Bill even states that for married couples who live below the poverty line and undergo voluntary undergo sterilisation/operation, they would get one-time lump sum amount. If the single child is a boy, the Bill proposes a one-time lump sum amount of Rs 60,000, while for a girl child the amount is Rs 1 lakh.

Elaborating about the Bill, Singhvi said, as the daily quotes, "Real prosperity and well being is measured always in per-capita income and not in gross income. Whenever we talk about 5 trillion and 20 trillion economy, it feels good… but what matters is the per capita division of that five trillion… and we can never have that degree of prosperity without population control."

Adding more, he said, "I have eschewed all forms of coercion by giving a sophisticated, calibrated, nuanced framework of inducements and disincentives, entirely financial and career-based… This is intended to apply to each and every individual without exception, without region, community, caste, religion or political access. It has reasonable escape routes and exceptions for those who have specific disabilities or exigencies."