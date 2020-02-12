Prakash Javadekar Writes to Central Ministers to Highlight Welfare Works

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 12: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has written to the ministers in the Central government asking them to design a campaign to highlight the welfare work done by their respective ministries.

In the letter, Javadekar has asked his ministerial colleagues to inform the people about their ministry's 'public welfare work' through television, newspapers, outdoor and digital mediums between February 15 and March 31. Fake News More Dangerous Than Paid News, Says I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Union Minister said that this campaign should be themed 'Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam.'