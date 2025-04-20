New Delhi, April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and praised his continuous efforts towards the development of the state. Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Best wishes to my good friend and Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu. It is commendable how he is tirelessly working for the development of AP, with a focus on futuristic sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also conveyed his wishes through social media, stating, "I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on his Birthday." Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took to X to express his admiration and extend birthday greetings. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Endorsing Araku Coffee During Mann Ki Baat, Says ‘Look Forward to Enjoying Another Cup With You’.

"Only a visionary like Nara Chandrababu Naidu can revive the progress of a state that has become economically stagnant, development has become impossible, and law and order has deteriorated. Heartfelt birthday greetings to such a skilled administrator," he posted.

Highlighting Naidu's continued dedication to governance, Kalyan further added, "The vision and enthusiasm shown by Chandrababu Naidu, who is serving as the Chief Minister for the fourth time, is amazing. His approach of predicting the future in advance and running the systems accordingly is inspiring. On the auspicious occasion of the Diamond Jubilee, I pray to God to grant Sri Chandrababu Naidu a long life and happiness." Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Finance Plans Ahead of 16th Finance Commission Meeting.

As Naidu steps into his 75th year, leaders and supporters celebrate his long-standing political journey. Naidu has served as Chief Minister in both united and bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. In 2024, he returned to power for a fourth term, leading a coalition that secured 164 seats in the Assembly.

