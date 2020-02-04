Priyanka Gandhi Hits Delhi Election Campaign Trail, Invokes Sheila Dikshit's Legacy, Slams BJP For Proposing 'UP Model'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi | (Photo Credits: Twitter/INC)

New Delhi, February 4: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi joined the campaign trail for Delhi assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, with stinging attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Gandhi scion, while addressing a poll rally, invoked the legacy of late former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Delhi Elections 2020: 'Shaheen Bagh Will be Vacated on February 11, Immediately After Results', Says BJP's Anurag Thakur.

Gandhi accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of stealing credit for the work initiated and undertaken by the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit regime in Delhi. The former CM, who headed the government in the national capital territory for 15 years between 1998 to 2013, died in July last year.

"Sheila Dikshit ji and Congress built infrastructure, but AAP is taking credit for it. It is one thing to claim credit and one thing to actually build things," Gandhi said, as she appealed the voters of Delhi to re-elect the Congress to get rid of constant "blame-game" of the BJP and the AAP.

Gandhi accused the two rival political groups of relying on propaganda to sway the voters. "Both these parties are quick to grasp any opportunity to publicise themselves. Their focus is only on seeking publicity and not to relieve the plight of common people," she added.

Gandhi, who is also the general secretary in-charge of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, slammed the BJP for promising to implement the "UP Model" in Delhi if elected to power. "In Uttar Pradesh, criminals are on a rampage. Sisters and daughters are not secure. Several rape cases are being reported. There is a complete breakdown of law and order," she said.

Delhi is going to polls in a single-phase on February 8, with the results scheduled to be declared on February 11. The high-stake election battle is primarily wedged between the ruling AAP and the BJP. The Congress, as per the pre-poll surveys, is said to be the distant third in the electoral race.